Minnesota teacher of the year Kelly Holstine said that she decided to kneel during the national anthem at the college football national championship game when she heard that President Donald Trump was going to be on the field with her.

Holstine tweeted a photograph of her kneeling protest on her social media account.

“Given platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many before, I respectfully kneeled during Nat’l Anthem because, “No one is free until we are all free,” she tweeted.

She can be seen kneeling on the field of the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans while other “teacher of the year” recipients stand during the national anthem.

“Not everybody is given the opportunity to have a voice, and I can take a small moment, a respectful moment of protest, and exercise my First Amendment rights, and stand up for my students and for vulnerable adults and for people who are not treated in the way that they should be,” she said.

Holstine had protested against Trump before when she was invited alongside other teachers to the White House. She refused and instead spoke to the media about her objections to Trump’s policies.

In one video with “Now This,” she said the father of one of her students were deported by ICE for a crime they didn’t commit.

Holstine indicated in her social media profile that her preferred pronouns are she/her.

