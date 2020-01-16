A day after breaking the news her uncle was stepping down as the Mets’ manager, a Twitter account which claims to belong to Carlos Beltran’s niece is throwing a pair of his former Astros teammates under the bus.

The account, which ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports does not belong to a member of Beltran’s family, tweeted that second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman “wore devices that buzzed on inside right shoulder from hallway video guy” on Thursday, according to screenshots of her private account from Jomboy.

The content creator, who attended the winter meetings and has gained notoriety in baseball circles for his viral Twitter videos, says her claims “match up with what I’ve been told from about (five) different parties.”

The tweets came shortly after Beltran stepped down as manager of the Mets, three months after taking the job.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer added he has “heard this from multiple parties too.”

There is some video footage that could potentially corroborate the claims.

When Altuve hit the series-clinching home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS over the Yankees, he held his jersey together tight to keep his teammates from ripping it off. You can watch footage of that here.

“I’m too shy,” Altuve told Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal in his postgame interview. “Last time I did that, I got in trouble with my wife.”

If proven true, it would be another debacle in one of the biggest scandals in baseball history. The Astros sign-stealing controversy has already resulted in their manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow and Red Sox manager Alex Cora to be fired, as well as Beltran to step down from his position before managing a single game with the Mets.

The account which claims to belong to Beltran’s niece has some credibility built up. Along with tweeting out that Beltran was stepping down from his position with the Mets on Wednesday — a full day before the news broke — the account also tweeted out that Beltran was going to be the Mets manager four days prior to the official announcement.

Brian Fonseca may be reached at bfonseca@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @briannnnf. Find NJ.com on Facebook.