Yesterday, President Trump signed his historic phase one trade deal with China.

For years, the deranged Democrats said Trump’s China trade policy was going to destroy the US economy and would never work to get a deal with China.

Once again, President Trump proved the liberals wrong.

WATCH this video to see the ignorant liberals who were wrong about Trump and China:

