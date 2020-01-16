BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newsmax TV surpassed Bloomberg Television in total household reach, household coverage area rating, and average audience for the week of Dec. 9, 2019. Newsmax also topped C-SPAN in household coverage area rating for the same week, according to recently released Comscore data.

For the week of Dec. 9, 2019, Newsmax TV had a total reach of 2.64 million households compared to 1.63 million for Bloomberg Television.

“This is a major milestone for us,” Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy said. “Our content is resonating with Americans across the nation who are hungry for a fresh alternative to Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and other news channels.”

Ruddy noted the network will make major lineup changes, announcing new programs in the coming weeks and months. This week, Newsmax announced the launch of prime-time show “Greg Kelly Reports,” hosted by veteran broadcaster Greg Kelly.

An emerging cable news channel, Newsmax has seen its household reach viewership increase 156% since the last week of August.

Comscore data shows Newsmax having 1.03 million weekly viewers as of Aug. 26, 2019. Since then, household reach has increased each week to 2.65 million households as of the broadcast week beginning Dec. 9, 2019, reflecting both an increase in distribution (21%) and a disproportionate increase in reach.

Newsmax TV is carried on all major cable and MVPD systems, including DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish, Spectrum, Optimum, Fios, Cox, U-verse, Suddenlink, Wow, Armstrong and several dozens more systems and OTT platforms. The company estimates the channel is available in over 100 million homes through MVPDs and paid OTT services.

The channel provides 12 hours of original news content daily with programming focused on breaking news, talk, and analysis – all with a heartland perspective.

Newsmax recently moved its “The Chris Salcedo Show” to 5 p.m. ET and expanded coverage in its “Newsmax Now” primetime show anchored by John Bachman. Nancy Brinker, famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, conducts a weekly talk show with major newsmakers.

The channel also provides “real news for real people” – giving viewers the opportunity to engage with its shows via call-ins, Skype, social media, and live chat feeds. Programs also offer practical health, finance, and lifestyle segments, as well as news documentaries.*

*Source: Comscore Television Essentials, Network-level reporting, broadcast weeks of Aug. 26, 2019 – Dec. 9, 2019, U.S.