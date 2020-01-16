Federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating a leak of classified information about a Russian government document — and are focusing on whether ex-FBI Director James Comey played a part.

According to The New York Times, officials are looking into two 2017 articles, from the Times and The Washington Post that mentioned the Russian government document.

Both its existence and its were highly classified secrets, the Times reported.

The Russian document played a role in Comey’s decision to announce in 2016 the FBI would not recommend charging Hillary Clinton over the use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, the Times reported.

The document, given to the United States by Dutch intelligence, described an email in which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., suggested then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch would make sure Clinton would not be prosecuted in the email case. However, the sender and recipient of the email both denied making contact — opening up the possibility it was Russian misinformation, the Times reported.

The investigation into the 2017 leak began in recent months, why it was initiated, and what stage it is at, remains unclear, the Times reported.

The probe is the second time federal officials have a looked into Comey regarding leaked information, The Hill noted.

Comey has been frequently labeled a “leaker” by President Donald Trump.