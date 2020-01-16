Justice Department officials are investigating a years-old classified Russian intelligence document leak and whether former F.B.I director James ComeyJames Brien ComeyBernie-Hillary echoes seen in Biden-Sanders primary fight Rosenstein on his time in Trump administration: ‘We got all the big issues right’ James Comey describes Trump as ‘shrunken, withered figure’ in new op-ed MORE was the person who illegally provided reporters with information, The New York Times reports.

The probe is the second time federal officials have a looked into Comey regarding leaked information. The former FBI head has been frequently labeled a “leaker” by President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE. What makes this investigation abnormal, though, is that federal prosecutors usually investigate leaks when classified information is reported by the press, not years after the fact, the Times reports.

Sources familiar with the situation told the paper that prosecutors, in particular, are looking into two articles that were written by the Times and The Washington Post in 2017 that mentioned the classified Russian government document.

The document that was mentioned reportedly played a large role in Comey announcing in July 2016 the FBI’s decision to not recommend charges for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren-Sanders fight raises alarm on the left Poll: Trump trails 2020 Democratic contenders in Michigan US company offers free cybersecurity assistance to campaigns MORE regarding her use of a private email server to conduct government business.

According to the Times’s sources, the investigation began in the last couple of months, but why it was initiated and what stage it’s at remains unclear.

Comey’s counsel and a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., declined the Times’s request for comment.