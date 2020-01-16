Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes at FOXBusiness that the bipartisan Senate passage of the USMCA trade deal is not only a victory for the country but, in particular, for small business job creators:

President Trump achieved a major bipartisan victory on Thursday with the Senate’s overwhelming passage of the USMCA trade agreement. Chalk up another promise kept by Trump. The new trade agreement updates NAFTA for the smartphone age and is the biggest and most comprehensive trade deal in history. Combined with yesterday’s phase one signing of the China trade deal, the USMCA helps reestablish the United States to its rightful place as the globe’s dominant producer of goods and services.

The USMCA will create 176,000 new jobs and increase GDP by $68 billion, putting more money in Americans’ pockets heading into the 2020 election. The deal includes numerous positive reforms, including new labor and environmental protections. But the best part of the USMCA is its benefits for American small businesses. It is the first trade accord to specifically prioritize these job creators.

