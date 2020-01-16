During the second part of his interview with MSNBC’s Rachel MaddowRachel Anne MaddowDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE, Lev Parnas — a known associate of President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE — likened the president to a cult leader.

“I don’t think Trump is like organized crime, I think he’s like a cult leader,” Parnas told Maddow in the taped interview.

Parnas added: “There are a lot of Republicans that would go against him. … He wasn’t as powerful in ’16 and ’17, he became that powerful when he got [Attorney General] William Barr William Pelham BarrHillicon Valley: Trump turns up heat on Apple over gunman’s phone | Mnuchin says Huawei won’t be ‘chess piece’ in trade talks | Dems seek briefing on Iranian cyber threats | Buttigieg loses cyber chief Appeals court appears wary of letting Trump reinstate death sentences Apple v. Attorney General Barr: Giving feds access to smartphones is a bad call MORE.”

He also admitted that both he and his family were scared of the U.S.’s justice system.

Lev Parnas to @maddow : “my wife is scared, my children”… he says that being around @realDonaldTrump is like being in the cult. — Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer (@ksenijapavlovic) January 16, 2020

The Ukrainian American played a central role in Giuliani’s “shadow diplomacy” in Ukraine in 2019 and was part of the former New York mayor’s efforts to have Trump recall then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, were arrested late last year on alleged campaign finance violations.

In the first part of his interview with Maddow, which aired Wednesday night, Parnas said Trump “knew exactly what was going on,” and that former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonGraham on impeachment trial: ‘End this crap as quickly as possible’ New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight House delivers impeachment articles to Senate MORE was aware of what was happening in Ukraine.

In response to Parnas saying that Vice President Pence was in the know, the vice president’s chief of staff Marc Short said in a statement Wednesday: “This is very simple: Lev Parnas is under a multi-count indictment and will say anything to anybody who will listen in hopes of staying out of prison.”

“It’s no surprise that only the liberal media is listening to him,” he added.