According to a forensic pathologist, photos of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s eyes after his death reveal burst capillaries, indicating that Epstein was strangled to death.

The Daily Mail obtained clips from an appearance on a Dr. Oz special by forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden that will air on Thursday. Baden, who was present during Epstein’s autopsy, suggested that the fact that the autopsy showed Epstein with burst capillaries and pale lower legs, rather than purple or blueish legs, indicated he did not hang himself.

“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Baden explained.

Dr. Oz responded, “It suffocates you, no blood goes up there.”

“That’s right,” said Baden. “No blood coming in or out…. with a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye.”

Speaking of Epstein’s legs, Baden opined, “The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part on the legs. These would be like maroon/purple, front and back and they aren’t.”

Baden questioned the ruling given over Epstein’s death, asserting: “The initial death certificate was issued at the time of the autopsy, it’s pending further study, getting more information. Five days later it was changed to hanging suicide and one of the things the family wishes to know, the estate wishes to know is, what was that additional information that caused them to change it when five months later and the family still doesn’t know what happened to in the first encounter and what happened to him when he was found dead.”

“Is that unusual, that you have a five-month gap?” Oz asked.

“It’s very unusual, especially in a prison situation,” replied Baden.

Baden said the supposed noose that Epstein allegedly used to kill himself didn’t fit with the facts.

“Doesn’t follow the furrow, number one. Number two, there’s no evidence that there’s any blood or tissue on any of the part of the loop. Most of all, this little area shows a pattern that wouldn’t be made by this smooth surface of the sheet that was torn to make the noose,” said Baden, adding, “The problem I think why we’re here today, five months later, is that there’s been a total lack of transparency in what happened to Epstein.”

As The Daily Wire reported last week:

Prosecutors on Thursday told a judge overseeing the trial of Epstein’s former cellmate, accused murderer Nicholas Tartaglione, that surveillance footage of the hallway during Epstein’s failed alleged suicide attempt “no longer exists” because of “technical errors,” according to the Associated Press. Last December, prosecutors believed they had found the footage after announcing only a day before that they had actually lost it, as previously reported by the Daily Wire. According to AP, “the revelation came despite assurances that prosecutors made that jail officials were preserving the footage at the request of a defense attorney for Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who shared a cell with Epstein in July” at the time of his first —and failed —alleged suicide attempt. The National Review reports that prosecutors explained that the footage “captured a different tier than the one where Cell-1 was located because the preserved video did not show corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video.”