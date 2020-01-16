House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Facebook Inc. “very irresponsible” and “shameful” for the way the company allows false information to spread on its social media platform.

She said that during the last election Facebook made no attempts to look at Russia’s use of the platform to spread disinformation and don’t view it as their obligation to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.

“They intend to be accomplices with misleading the American people,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday in response to a question about whether Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and other tech executive have too much power. “I think their behavior is shameful.”

Companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google have been under pressure to take action to prevent the spread of false and misleading information on their sites. Facebook’s new policy to address “deepfake” videos has come under fire from some lawmakers and disinformation experts who say it fails to address other kinds of online manipulation.

The California Democrat was asked about the social media company, given its proximity to her San Francisco district.

“All they want are their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them, and they schmooze this administration in that regard,” Pelosi said. “They have been very irresponsible.”

Facebook (FB) is facing antitrust probes by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department, as well as a majority of state attorneys general led by New York’s Letitia James.