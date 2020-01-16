Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday responded to reporters asking questions about the impeachment witnesses after she signed the articles of impeachment.

For Pelosi and the Democrat-media complex it’s not about proof of any crimes committed by Trump, it’s about smearing him with bogus allegations.

“It’s not a question of proof, it says what allegations have been made and that has to be subjected to scrutiny as to how we go forward, but it should not be ignored in the context of other events that could substantiate some of that,” said Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi and the Deep State switched tactics on Thursday.

Democrats now want to impeach President Trump for not giving tax-payer dollars to the corrupt Ukrainian government fast enough.

The Government Accountability Office issued a legal opinion on Thursday saying the Trump Administration did not give US tax-payer dollars to corrupt Ukraine fast enough.

The GAO just happened to release their report on Thursday morning to help Democrats and Nancy Pelosi.

The Trump admin released the military aid to Ukraine THREE WEEKS early…but the legislative branch is now attacking the president for his decision to make sure taxpayer dollars wouldn’t go to waste like it has in the past with corrupt Ukrainian officials.

