Planned Parenthood intends to spend about $45 million backing presidential, congressional and state-level candidates in the 2020 elections who favor abortion rights, CBS News is reporting.

“The stakes have never been higher,” said Jenny Lawson, the executive director for Planned Parenthood Votes. The group is calling its election efforts: “We Decide 2020.”

This week marked the start of its efforts, as the organization hosted over 60 events.

“(The Trump Administration) has managed to undo so much over the last three years,” Lawson said. “The fact that this summer the Supreme Court might gut Roe v. Wade is an indicator of their intention and they’ve never been so bold.”

Planned Parenthood is hoping to reach about five million voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The organization plans to pay for a large-scale grassroots program and digital television and radio spots.

CBS News reported over 300 anti-abortion measures were introduced by state lawmakers last year. And this year other states are pushing to restrict the procedure.

“We provide access to sexual and reproductive health, in some cases primary care,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“We’re not political by nature but we’ve been politicized, and that fight has actually been our focus — to ensure that our health centers stay open.”