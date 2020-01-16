Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsGraham on impeachment trial: ‘End this crap as quickly as possible’ Collins questions delay on Lev Parnas documents Senate impeachment trial rules call for vote on witnesses, but no motion to dismiss MORE (R-Maine), who has come under mounting pressure as President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE’s impeachment trial starts, is now the Senate’s most unpopular member, displacing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellNew Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Trump signs first phase of US-China trade deal | Senate to vote Thursday on Canada, Mexico deal | IRS provides relief for those with discharged student loans GOP senator: 2020 candidates must recuse themselves from impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) in the rankings, according to a new tracking poll.

A quarterly Morning Consult tracking poll finds that Collins’s net approval rating has dropped 10 points since the end of September, a sign of the intense fire she has taken from critics since the House launched its impeachment inquiry.

Morning Consult reported Thursday evening in a preview of its survey findings that Collins, who is up for reelection this year, now registers a 52 percent disapproval rating. Her approval rating stood at 42 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell, the second least popular senator, registered a disapproval rating of 50 percent and an approval rating of 37 percent.

Throughout the fall, as new information has emerged about pressure the Trump administration put on Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE, Collins has adamantly maintained her neutrality.

She repeatedly told reporters that she took her role as a prospective juror seriously and didn’t want to comment about emerging developments as it might influence her constitutional duty to impartially consider articles of impeachment.

During that time she has been the target of advocacy groups pushing for Trump’s impeachment such as Need to Impeach, which in October announced a $3.5 million ad campaign focused on GOP senators.

Collins took some criticism this week when she downplayed new evidence released by the House Intelligence Committee revealing that Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE, had made it his objective to instigate an investigation of Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have also expressed dismay that she did not support an organizing resolution that required additional witness testimony and document review at the start of the trial.

Collins issued a statement Thursday afternoon asserting that her position on witnesses has often been mischaracterized and predicted she would likely vote to hear new evidence.

“For this trial, as was done in 1999, both sides should have the opportunity to state their case and the Senators should have the opportunity to pose questions. Then, the Senate should have an up-or-down vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents,” she said.

Collins added “it is likely that I would support a motion to call witnesses” after both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers have made their opening arguments and senators have had a chance to ask questions.