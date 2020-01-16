(FOX NEWS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens — with her name on them — after signing a resolution to transmit two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial.

To critics, the tone of the event seemed celebratory — a far cry from December, when Pelosi wore black and insisted on the House floor it was a “solemn” day before the Democrat-controlled body voted to impeach the president on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress allegations. Later, she even cut short two rounds of cheers from Democrats when the articles were adopted.

“Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted in response. “She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes.”

