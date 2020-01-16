The Trump administration violated the law by withholding promised security assistance aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday in a new report.

“In the summer of 2019, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld from obligation funds appropriated to the Department of Defense (DOD) for security assistance to Ukraine,” the report reads.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” it continues. “OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). The withholding was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA.”

Read the full report below.