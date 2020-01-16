Rep. Liz Cheney confirmed early Thursday she won’t seek the Senate seat being vacated by longtime Wyoming GOP Sen. Mike Enzi, who announced last spring that he would not be seeking a fifth term in office.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day. They must be stopped,” the Wyoming Republican said in a statement, first provided to the Casper Star-Tribune. “Our nation is facing grave security challenges overseas and the House Democrats are working to weaken our president and embolden our enemies. Socialists in Congress and among the presidential candidates are threatening our liberty and freedom.”

Her re-election campaign is being seen by some as a goal that could one day lead to a bid to become House speaker.

Cheney, who serves as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and is the third-ranking member of her party in the chamber, added that she thinks she can have the “biggest impact for the people of Wyoming” by remaining as part of House leadership and working to “take our Republican majority back.”

Her announcement ends months of speculation that she would seek Enzi’s seat, including several polls showing her as a front-runner against former GOP Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who announced her candidacy last summer.

The Star-Tribune reports Cheney’s decision will avert what could have become a bitter battle for the Senate seat.

Lummis is reportedly building momentum and has almost $312,000 cash on hand, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

She also has been hinting that Cheney should stay where she is because as a member of House leadership she can do “great things” for the State.

GOP financier Foster Friess, a former gubernatorial candidate, has also been hinting at a Senate campaign, the newspaper reports.