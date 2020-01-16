Eleven U.S. service members were injured in the attack last week by Iran on two Iraqi bases that house American troops, treated for concussion symptoms, Defense One reported.

The Pentagon initially said there were no casualties, and President Donald Trump on the day of the attacks tweeted:

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

The U.S.-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said in a statement Thursday that several service members “were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” according to the report.

“Out of an abundance of caution, service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for follow-on screening. When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” the statement added, per Defense One.

Another U.S. defense official said it is standard for troops to be monitored for concussion symptoms after a bomb attack.

“As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate, are transported to a higher level of care,” the official stated, per the report. “At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan.”

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at the bases in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran’s most powerful military general.