A Christian high school in Kentucky is catching flak for reportedly expelling a teenage girl for posing next to a rainbow birthday cake on her 15th birthday, though the school says the girl’s expulsion was due to her violating the “student code of conduct numerous times over the past two years,” reports the Louisville Courier Journal.

The school, Whitfield Academy, expelled Kayla Kenney On Jan. 6. Kenney’s mother, Kimberly Alford, on or around Dec. 30 posted a photo of Kayla with her brightly colored birthday cake. Kayla was also wearing a sweater with rainbow stripes.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

In an email to the family, the academy’s head of school, Bruce Jacobson, wrote that Kayla’s enrollment was terminated because of a social media post.

“The WA Administration has been made aware of a recent picture, posted on social media, which demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs,” Jacobson wrote. “We made it clear that any further promotion, celebration or any other action and attitudes counter to Whitefield’s philosophy will not be tolerated.”

Alford said the rainbow cake was not intended to mean anything.

“This is not about sexuality. This is not about being gay. This is about me celebrating my daughter’s birthday with her,” she told BuzzFeed News.