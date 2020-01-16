The FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Education are investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., according to a report.

The controversial newcomer to Congress already had been facing credible accusations of marrying her brother.

The new claim:

BIG Ilhan Omar update: Federal investigators finally seem to be reviewing the overwhelming evidence against @IlhanMN. And at least THREE agencies are considering her case: 1. The @FBI,

2. The DofEd. Inspector General,

3. … And @ICEgov. (1/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

David Steinberg, who has reported compelling evidence that Omar married her brother in an immigration fraud scheme, said the Education Department inspector general is “considering evidence that Ilhan married a U.K. citizen in ’09 perhaps to commit student-loan fraud, or other education fraud.”

He noted Omar attended North Dakota State University from 2009 to June 2011. The marriage to her brother lasted only during that time and she lived with her first husband throughout.

Steinberg said ICE is considering evidence that Omar married a U.K. citizen to commit immigration fraud. He noted that government agencies rarely acknowledge an investigation.

“For now, I can confirm that the @FBI chose to share evidence w/at least these 2 agencies,” he wrote.

In an article for the Blaze, Steinberg wrote that the FBI already was looking into Omar’s “apparent, astonishing spree of felonies from 2009 to 2017.”

“Minnesota state Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R) had previously filed a complaint on the matter with the Minnesota District of the Department of Justice. That office — headed by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, a 2018 Donald Trump appointee — directed the FBI to review the complaint. An FBI SAC formally met with Rep. Drazkowski, and others, in mid-October to receive a prepared file of evidence and related information. I can confirm that the FBI has taken additional steps since this October meeting,” he wrote.

Steinberg said the FBI then shared information about Omar with other agencies.

In the Department of Education, investigators are looking at “evidence suggesting that Rep. Omar’s 2009 marriage to a U.K. citizen may have been an attempt to facilitate federal student loan fraud, or other fraud involving higher education.”

Steinberg explained: “Shortly after Omar’s 2009 marriage, the new couple moved to Fargo, North Dakota. Omar enrolled at North Dakota State University in August 2009. Her husband enrolled the following year. Omar received a degree in June 2011. According to Omar herself, she and her husband then permanently separated in June 2011. The marriage’s start and end coincide with the start and end dates of Omar’s NDSU enrollment.

“Incredibly — according to address records, and a statement from Omar herself — she was also still living with her first husband, and their two kids, throughout this second marriage.”

When a “divorce” took place in 2017, Steinberg said, Omar testified that she lost all contact with her NDSU husband in 2011.

But Steinberg said “dozens of verified social media posts, photos, and even a 2016 interview with the NDSU husband indicate otherwise.”

“It appears Omar perjured herself eight times answering those nine questions.”

The ICE investigation looks into some of the same issues regarding “possible immigration-related felonies.”

“To be clear: The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history.”

Last month, Omar was named as an adulteress in a hearing for the divorce of Beth Jordan and Tim Mynett, DailyMail.com reported.

“Beth Jordan said she wanted to ‘make a statement’ about her husband Tim Mynett having an affair with the radical Democrat, during the 16-minute hearing in Washington, D.C.,” the report said.

“The hearing ended abruptly shortly after Jordan, 55, spoke publicly of 38-year-old Omar’s affair with Mynett, 38. DailyMail.com first revealed the affair in July, a week after revealing that Omar had split from her husband.”

The report explained Jordan told the court, “I have a statement to make,” before explicitly referencing that her husband “had an affair with Ilhan Omar.” She was immediately cut off.

Whatever Omar’s involvement with Mynett – who runs a company she hired to provide services for her political campaign – it’s far from her only scandal.

There is considerable evidence she married her brother in an immigration-fraud scheme. She divorced the father of her three children just months ago.

She claimed her marriage to Ahmed Hirsi had suffered an “irretrievable” breakdown in documents in Hennepin County District Court, the New York Post reported.

In an interview with the Twin Cities’ WCCO-TV in late August, Omar denied she was separated from her husband and “dating” someone.

“No, I am not,” she replied to the reporter’s query. “As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

The question arose from the Aug. 27 report of a divorce filing by a Washington, D.C., mother who charged that her political consultant husband, Mynett, had left her for Omar in April. Records show Omar paid Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses.

Then an unearthed 2013 Twitter post by Omar supported the conclusion of investigative reporter David Steinberg that Omar took the name of another Somali family to come to the United States and that the man to whom she was married from 2009 to 2017, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was her brother.

Omar has insisted the charges are a “disgusting lie.”

However, as WND reported, Steinberg, PowerLine blogger Scott Johnson and investigative reporter Preya Samsundar have published over the past three years substantial evidence that Omar married her brother to defraud U.S. immigration and perjured herself eight times in her divorce statement.

Omar says she married Hirsi in an Islamic ceremony in 2002 but six years later “reached an impasse in our life together” and divorced. In 2009, she legally married Elmi. She says she reconciled with Hirsi in 2012. But she didn’t divorce Elmi until 2017, after evidence emerged in her runs for office that Elmi is her biological brother.

A Minnesota state agency has fined her for filing joint tax with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi.

When she divorced her husband, she released a statement that demanded privacy.

‘The evidence is overwhelming’

In July, WND reported the watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a House Ethics complaint against Omar calling for a congressional investigation of allegations of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud and federal student loan fraud.

Also, Judicial Watch announced it hand-delivered the ethics complaint to the House chairman of the Office of Congressional Ethics, David Skaggs, calling for a full investigation.

“The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in July. “The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar.”

WND also reported the local daily newspaper that has provided enthusiastic coverage of Omar, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, says the congresswoman has been uncooperative with attempts to resolve the accusation.

The findings of Steinberg, Samsundar and Johnson, Judicial Watch said, are “supported by information gathered from public records, social media postings, genealogy databases, computer forensic analysis, unaltered digital photographs, discussions between the investigative reporters and the subjects of the investigation themselves, and information supplied by confidential sources within the Somali-American community.”

In her application for divorce in 2017, she swore under penalty of perjury, among that, other things, she had had no contact with Elmi after June 2011 and didn’t know where to find him.

However, evidence, including now deleted social media posts, compiled by Steinberg and others indicates she not only had contact with Elmi but also met with him.

The apparent immigration fraud scheme, Judicial Watch said, also may have helped Elmi obtain federally backed student loans for his attendance at North Dakota State University.

The State of Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board already has determined that Omar violated state campaign finance laws for improper use of campaign funds. She was forced to reimburse her campaign thousands of dollars.

More significantly, Judicial Watch said, the board discovered she filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was legally married to Ahmed Elmi.

In court filings, Jordan reported Mynett had told her that he was in love with the Minnesota congresswoman. She said the marriage collapsed when he announced he was “romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar.”