The American public remain wary of the Boeing 737 Max almost two years after the aircraft was first grounded following two crashes within five months of each other that caused hundreds of deaths, according to a report from TechnoMetrica for Investor’s Business Daily.

The report notes recent government estimates show Boeing lowering total U.S. GDP growth this year by 0.5 percentage points. TechnoMetrica’s survey shows:

56% of Americans who have been closely following the situation said they would likely avoid traveling on the Boeing 737 Max once it is back in use.

30% are “very likely” to avoid flying on one.

41% would not have a problem boarding one of the planes once they are cleared to fly.

51% hold a less than favorable view of Boeing.

48% in a June, 2019 survey were unlikely to fly in a Boeing 737 Max.

21% said they were “very likely” to avoid a Boeing 737 Max.

48% said they were fine with flying in one.

47% said they held an unfavorable view of Boeing.

TechnoMetrica attributes the falling confidence to “a prolonged grounding, coupled with continued revelations of a lax safety culture at Boeing,” noting later that the company’s “stock is down 26% from its 52-week high of $446.01. Perceptions of Boeing have declined sharply among investors, amid a growing number of analyst downgrades of the Boeing stock.”

54% of Boeing investor households hold a less than favorable view of the company because of the news about the 737 Max.

49% said the same in June.

TechnoMetrica surveyed 901 adults by phone from Jan. 3-11, with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.