Transgender activist Jessica Yaniv — known for filing numerous human rights complaints against salons that refused to wax the activist’s male genitalia — is under investigation for criminal assault by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.

Bexte is the victim of Yaniv’s alleged assault, which was caught on video Monday outside a British Columbia courthouse where Yaniv was on trial for a weapons charge.

In a video report posted Wednesday evening, Bexte — who referred to Yaniv as “Jonathan” and “he” — said the activist could face up to five years behind bars if the assault allegation sticks. Bexte also said he’s filing a civil lawsuit against Yaniv and has retained a team of lawyers for that purpose.

The RCMP on Thursday didn’t immediately respond to TheBlaze’s request for confirmation that police are investigating Yaniv.

What’s the background?

Bexte said Monday he wasn’t allowed in a British Columbia courthouse where Yaniv was appearing, so Bexte tried to interview Yaniv outside the courtroom.

With that, Bexte turned on his cellphone video, and Yaniv flew into a rage with Bexte’s first — and only — question, appearing to physically attack the reporter.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Video also showed Yaniv relentlessly going after the retreating reporter who said Yaniv punched him in the back of the head.

“Go away from me!” Yaniv hollered at Bexte.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

And that ain’t all



While British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal several months back determined Yaniv’s complaints against the waxing salon were “divorced from reality” — and the trans activist was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of three respondents in the case — Yaniv is on full reload mode.

Yes, the activist recently launched a new complaint against a salon run by immigrant women of the Sikh faith, the National Post said. Seems the salon turned down Yaniv’s waxing request, saying it only serves females — and further rejected the request because of “religious, cultural and safety reasons,” the paper added.

Yaniv also made a stink about being turned away by a gynecologist and later vowed to shut down Ricky Gervais’ live show after the comedian mocked Yaniv’s complaint about the gynecologist’s snub.

Oh, and last summer Yaniv pushed for LGBTQ “topless” swim parties for children as young as 12 at pools run by a Canadian town — and one of the stipulations was that parents and guardians are barred from attending. The municipality in question postponed voting on the matter.

(H/T: Louder With Crowder)