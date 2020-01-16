While speaking to reporters on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he “would rather be in Iowa” than in Washington for the Senate’s impeachment trial, but he took an oath and he thinks people will understand that.

Sanders said, “I would rather be in Iowa today. There’s a caucus there in two-and-a-half weeks. I would rather be in New Hampshire and in Nevada and so forth, but I swore a constitutional oath as a United States senator to do my job, and I’m here to do my job. And I think the people of the United States understand that.”

