Thursday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough offered up a stern warning for those who are defending President Donald Trump.

Scarborough said that history “will be bleak” for anybody who is continuously “lying” for the president over the Ukraine scandal.

“These shameless Trumpsters will remain shameless Trumpsters, but we do know how this story ends,” Scarborough outlined. “We do know how history writes this. We know that everyone who defends Donald Trump right now will be exposed. We know Mike Pence will be exposed for what he is. We know that Barr will be exposed for what he is. We know that all of these characters, Rudy Giuliani, will be exposed for what he is. History, it will be bleak, and their families, their children, their grandchildren, everyone who has their last name will carry that around with them if they decide to continue lying for a failed reality TV host who will show them no loyalty.”

He continued, “Loyalty only goes one way with Donald Trump, and that’s what I find so remarkable here, that all of these people who are going to be called out. I promise you. I say this to you as your buddy. You’re going to be called out. You might as well do what [Lev Parnas] did, and come clean. Mike Pence, history’s going to record your deeds. Get in front of them. No need to talk to Barr. He’s corrupt to the core.”

