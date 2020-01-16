(ALETEIA) Have you read anything about the study that Harvard has been running for 80 years, measuring health and happiness over people’s lifetimes? The study began in the 1930s and has continued today by collecting data on the children of the original participants. So far, the data has revealed a few strong trends showing what makes for a happy life.

One interesting observation is that these findings back up what Jesus and the New Testament teach. Here are five ways to cultivate happiness from the study’s findings, correlated with words straight from the Bible …

Read the full story ›