Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Thursday called on four Democratic senators who are seeking their party’s presidential nomination to recuse themselves from President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, claiming they cannot remain impartial when they all hope to replace the president in the White House.

“Their night job is going out and running for president, so they should recuse themselves,” Blackburn told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” about Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

She noted there is a precedent for individuals seeking to be recused, or should have been recused.

“This came up in 1868 in the Andrew Johnson impeachment, so I think that this is something that should be considered by the body,” Blackburn said. “I think it is something that these individuals should say, look, we’re spending millions of dollars to defeat this guy, and we don’t want him to be president.”

Meanwhile, there are a few moderate Republicans who have said they are willing to consider having witnesses testify during the impeachment trial, but Blackburn said she does not agree.

“We’re going to abide by the rules that have been set forward we will pass a resolution of how we’re going to proceed,” Blackburn said. “Bear in mind, impeachment is a noun. The impeaching process took place in the House. If they wanted to call these witnesses they could have called them.

“It is not our job to expand the impeachment. It is our job to review what they have sent forward, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. We’re going to do it in a quick manner and be fair to the president, and to the process, and we’re going to get this behind us.”