She’s right!

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for the four Senate Democrats running for president to recuse themselves from the upcoming impeachment trial in the US Senate.

Senator Blackburn released her statement on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office. These four Democrats, Senators Bennet, Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren, cannot sit in judgment of the very President they seek to replace. To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.”

Four Democrat-Socialist senators who are running for US President will be voting on whether President Trump should be removed from office.

This is a no-brainer. Warren, Sanders, Bennet and Klobuchar should recuse themselves from the impeachment trial.

