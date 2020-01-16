Trump Administration Illegally Withheld Aid From Ukraine, GAO Finds

Progressives Worried Warren-Sanders ‘Nonaggression Pact’ Could Become A ‘Suicide Pact’

‘Brittle And Completely Weak’: Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski Says Warren Is Lying About Sanders Feud

‘Unusual’ And ‘Jarring’: CNN Panel Questions Pelosi’s Souvenir Impeachment Pens

Here’s What Senator Kennedy Said To Get Tucker Carlson ‘Excited’ About Impeachment Trial

‘Fist Bumps And High Fives’: Kellyanne Conway Blasts Pelosi For ‘Embarrassing’ Impeachment Souvenir Pens

Trump Judge Refuses To Use Preferred Pronouns Of Transgender Child Pornographer

Liz Cheney Passes On Wyoming Senate Run

Iraq Veteran Shares ‘Heroic’ Story About Vince Vaughn Following Uproar Over Trump Handshake

Republican Sen. Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter Manu Raju ‘A Liberal Hack’

Kevin McCarthy On Impeachment: This Was ‘Never About The Rule Of Law’

Gigi Hadid Dismissed As Potential Juror In Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial, Showed Interest In Participating

Iran Erupts In Protests Amid Fallout From Plane Shooting

‘We Don’t Start These Movies To Win Awards’: Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan Talk Diversity, Oscar Nominations

Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had To Be Reprinted After Spelling Error

Snowshoe Artist Simon Beck Uses Snow As Canvas For Spectacular Art Pieces

CNN Airs Audio Of Tense Exchange Between Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders

EXCLUSIVE: ’68 Whiskey’ Star Sam Keeley Breaks Down Starring In The Paramount Network Show

A Full Third Of Flint’s Emergency $390 Million Water Funds Did Not Go To Clean Water

Kamala Harris, Advocacy Groups Push To Suspend Judicial Confirmations During Impeachment Trial

Democrats ‘Somberly’ Celebrate Impeachment

WaPo, NYT Aiding China’s Global Propaganda Efforts, Watchdog Warns

Dark Money Group Linked To Ocasio-Cortez To Spend $500,000 Attacking Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg

Collin Peterson Was The Only Democrat To Vote Against The Articles Of Impeachment