The most memorable line from Tuesday’s DNC debate happened after the debate on hot mic.

Before the debate a desperate Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of telling her a woman could never be president.
Bernie denied it.
And Bernie denied it during the debate too — But CNN was playing favorites so ignored what Bernie said.

Then following the debate Liz Warren, who lied about her ethnicity for years, accused Bernie of calling her liar.
CNN released the hot mic moment on Wednesday.

And that was the line of the night — which is good because the rest of their conversation was complete lunacy.

