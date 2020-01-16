The most memorable line from Tuesday’s DNC debate happened after the debate on hot mic.

Before the debate a desperate Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of telling her a woman could never be president.

Bernie denied it.

And Bernie denied it during the debate too — But CNN was playing favorites so ignored what Bernie said.

Wow! Just saw this clip from the USA Dem Debates and felt compelled to comment. This treatment of Bernie Sanders is one of the most underhanded things I’ve EVER seen in mainstream media. Blatant favoritism. And I’ve had people get mad at me for saying CNN is biased. SMH. pic.twitter.com/1A9VoH1KO8 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) January 16, 2020

Then following the debate Liz Warren, who lied about her ethnicity for years, accused Bernie of calling her liar.

CNN released the hot mic moment on Wednesday.

CNN has just published the audio of the tense conversation between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren after yesterday’s debate pic.twitter.com/EUdIyIkroW — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) January 16, 2020

And that was the line of the night — which is good because the rest of their conversation was complete lunacy.

