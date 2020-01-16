Crooked attorneys are running the FinCEN case out of New York where former Treasury employee, Natalie Edwards, pleaded guilty to leaking sensitive information to the press. Just another case of Deep State crooks saving their own.

We reported earlier this week that former US Treasury Department staffer Natalie Edwards pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of conspiracy after leaking classified documents to liberal reporters to hurt Donald Trump. Now we know that the attorneys running the case are all linked to the deep state as well.



The DOJ reported on Monday on the case:

At the bottom of the press release, the DOJ lists the crooked attorneys prosecuting the case:

So just who are these attorneys working on this beauty’s case?

Kimberly J. Ravener

One of the prosecutors in the Sours-Edwards case, “used” to be employed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The CFPB was Elizabeth Warren’s little baby that was basically skimming taxpayer funds directly into Democrat Party coffers as we reported in January 2018:

The New York Post’s Paul Sperry recently reported that the CFPB is engaged in a wide-variety of corruption. Everything from amassing secret ledgers to using penalties to ‘launder,’ funds into left-wing causes. Of course, because the CFPB operates independently of the U.S. Government, a full audit of the agency’s balance sheet have never been done.

Daniel C. Richenthal

Richenthal, is married to Alixandra Eleis Smith. His wife, Ms. Smith prosecuted the Shkreli matter. In this case, Shkreli was convicted of being a Trump supporter.

Maurene R. Comey

Yes, she is the corrupt former FBI Director’s daughter. We reported in July on another case that Ms. Comey was running. According to CNN the prosecutor on the Jeffrey Epstein case was Ms. Comey:

A team of federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, along with some in the public corruption unit, have been assigned to the case. Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, is one of the prosecutors, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Ms. Comey also participated in the Washington DC pussy hat march in January 2017 with her mother.

There clearly is no justice in the US today. That left the day Barack Obama stepped into the White House. Based on all we know, the lovely Ms. Edwards won’t serve a day in jail.

Hat tip D. Manny

The post SERIOUSLY? Anti-Trump Treasury Staffer’s Criminal Case Is Being Prosecuted by Jim Comey’s Daughter and Other Deep State DOJ Attorneys appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.