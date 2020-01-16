On Thursday, liberal late night host Seth Meyers took a shot at Republicans for supposedly lacking diversity and not fighting “for everyone.”

“The GOP fights for everyone?” Meyer’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Twitter account posted, captioning a meme of the host’s monologue.

“President Trump praised the Republican Party in a tweet and said it fights for ‘citizens from every background, and from every, race, religion, color and creed,’” the top of the meme reads.

Thee bottom half, where it shows a photo of President Donald Trump smiling, adds: “And after he tweeted that, even his Twitter avatar couldn’t keep a straight face.”

The GOP fights for everyone? 😂 pic.twitter.com/slqC4hwSq5 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 16, 2020

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican who ran a tough primary against Trump during the 2016 election, responded to Meyers.

“Seth, why is your party’s [presidential primary debate] stage all-white?” Cruz asked. “Only 78-yr-old socialists need apply?”

“The GOP debate stage was quite different,” continued the senator. “Why has no Hispanic won even a single primary state in the history of Dem party?”

“In 2016, [Senator] Marco [Rubio] won 1 & I won 12–a fact [mainstream media ignores,” closed Cruz, adding an “#Opportunity4All” hashtag.

Seth, why is your party’s pres stage all-white? Only 78-yr-old socialists need apply? The GOP debate stage was quite different. Why has no Hispanic won even a single primary state in the history of Dem party? (In 2016, Marco won 1 & I won 12–a fact MSM ignores.) #Opportunity4All https://t.co/0uj64l18ac — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2020

Democrats, who often tout racial diversity, were glaringly missing such diversity during Tuesday night’s primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa, where all six candidates were white.

As noted by The Hill, Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick, who did not qualify for the debate stage, took a shot at the remaining Democrats’ lack of diversity.

“Tonight, six candidates will take the debate stage, all remarkable public servants,” the former Massachusetts governor said, The Hill reported. “Yet tonight America will not see herself in full.”

Patrick added that “three of the four candidates who have most recently left the race have been candidates of color.”

Ahead of the debate, tech entrepreneur and Democratic candidate Andrew Yang spoke to Politico about the Democrats’ lack of racial diversity on the debate stage.

“I was very cognizant of being the lone candidate of color [in the debate], and I said it was an honor and disappointment. Race has not been the central theme of my campaign from the beginning,” Yang told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday.

“It’s more natural to talk about it when you’re literally the only person of color on a national debate stage. Being the lone person of color on the stage in December was important,” he added.

According to Politico, Yang, who once said the DNC’s rules were fair and transparent, has now “come to recognize the toll he thinks the DNC requirements have had on diversity in the debates.”

“The Democratic Party reflects the realities of our society where being able to run for office and contribute to political campaigns requires a degree of disposable income. If you’re black or Latino in the country, you are much less likely to have disposable income. The Democratic Party is not immune from those inequities and financial realities,” the candidate said.

“We’ve set a remarkably inclusive and frankly low bar throughout the campaigns and I’m proud of that,” DNC chairman Tom Perez responded to criticism on Tuesday. “And as a result of that we did have the most diverse field in American history.”