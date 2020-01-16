(THE BLAZE) What some are calling “the world’s first transgender doll” has gone on sale in a Russian toy store, the Daily Star reported.

The doll, which was seen at the Planeta Igrushek (Planet Of Toys) shop in Novosibirsk, Siberia, is dressed in women’s clothes but features male genitalia, according to pictures posted online.

The images purportedly show a doll with long blonde hair and female facial features wearing a red and yellow polka dot dress — underneath the dress, however, the doll showcases male genitalia.

