https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/trump-curse-red-sox-manager-who-refused-to-visit-president-trump-in-the-white-house-with-his-team-is-fired-for-cheating/

Former Red Sox Manager Alex Cora who refused to visit the White house after the Red Sox won the World Series was fired this week.

Red Sox management said it was on ‘mutual terms”. Cora worked for the Huston Astros and cheated there to help the Astro win the world series… Then Cora came to Boston and cheated in Boston to help the Red Sox win the World Series.

The whole management staff from the Astros was fired earlier this week.

According to a reader, “All of the players had to have known too! They used a camera out in center field to get the catcher’s signals and then relayed them to the batters. Both teams should forfeit their titles.”

Trump Curse strikes again.

Alex is not getting much sympathy online.

The post Trump Curse: Red Sox Manager Who Refused to Visit President Trump in the White House with His Team — Is Fired for Cheating appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...