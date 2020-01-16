Former Red Sox Manager Alex Cora who refused to visit the White house after the Red Sox won the World Series was fired this week.

Red Sox management said it was on ‘mutual terms”. Cora worked for the Huston Astros and cheated there to help the Astro win the world series… Then Cora came to Boston and cheated in Boston to help the Red Sox win the World Series.

The whole management staff from the Astros was fired earlier this week.

According to a reader, “All of the players had to have known too! They used a camera out in center field to get the catcher’s signals and then relayed them to the batters. Both teams should forfeit their titles.”

Trump Curse strikes again.

Alex is not getting much sympathy online.

Instead of disrespecting President Donald J. Trump and his supporters, Alex Cora should have just said: “I feel uncomfortable celebrating at The White House a World Series championship I stole.” https://t.co/hG2N6a0dDu — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) January 13, 2020

Hey #AlexCora that’s what you get for disrespecting @realDonaldTrump. You should have taken the chance to visit the @WhiteHouse when you had it, now you never will you cheater. @RedSox https://t.co/z2YJPi6FWR — Tony McBride (@rocko611) January 15, 2020

Alex Cora wouldn’t go to the White House because he says Trump is a liar,hypocrite,cheat, maybe Cora should look in a mirror, one who lives in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones. Needs to be banned for life from baseball, nothing but a typical democrat,

OBNOXIOUS — Robert Miller (@RjmillerMiller) January 15, 2020

Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager https://t.co/qX659AjLXP Here’s the irony, the Trump Administration had nothing to do with the firing of Alex Cora, he did it all by himself! — Rufus T. Firefly Keep America Great! (@RufusTF45774819) January 15, 2020

