President Trump on Friday revealed to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Iran planned to attack four embassies.

“We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies,” he added.

Earlier in the week top Trump officials in the State Department, Defense and CIA held a private briefing with congressional members on the Soleimani drone strike.

The briefing included evidence of an imminent attack by Soleimani operatives on US assets in the Middle East.

However, the Democrat-media-complex has been pushing the narrative that the intel to justify the drone strike on Soleimani was “thin.”

On Thursday Israeli Ambassador to the UN told Elizabeth MacDonald that “absolutely” Soliemani was planning attacks and funding attacks on US embassies and US assets in the region.

The post Trump Was Right! Israeli UN Ambassador Says Soleimani Was Planning Attacks on US Embassies and US Assets (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.