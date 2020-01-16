Twitter will probably not launch an edit button, says CEO Jack Dorsey.

“The reason there’s no edit button [and] there hasn’t been an edit button traditionally is we started as an SMS text messaging service,” Dorsey said in a video posted Tuesday by Wired. “So, as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe and that feeling in the early days. But now, we have an app and a lot of people are using us on the web, and there are some issues with edit.

“One is you might send a tweet, someone might retweet that, and an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet,” he added. “The person that retweeted the original tweet is now re-broadcasting something completely different. So, that’s something to watch out for.”

Twitter has been considering an edit button since 2013, and in 2016 Dorsey said the company was “thinking a lot” about introducing the feature.

He even said a “form of edit is def. needed.”

Many users have requested the feature, including celebrity Kim Kardashian, who in 2018 said she asked Dorsey for the edit feature.