Ukrainian officials announced on Thursday that a criminal investigation would be launched into the alleged threats against former U.S. Ambassador Marie YovanovitchMarie Yovanovitch Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight Engel demands State Department documents regarding ‘threats’ to Yovanovitch security after release of Parnas documents MORE.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Twitter that Kyiv’s policy is not to “interfere in the domestic affairs” of the U.S., but new evidence suggests Ukrainian or international law may have been broken, according to a translation from ABC News.

“However, the published records contain the fact of possible violation of the legislation of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat in the territory of another country,” it added.

The ministry said it was determining whether alleged surveillance of Yovanovitch violated Ukrainian or international laws “or was it just bravado and fake in an informal conversation between two U.S. citizens.”

The announcement comes days after communications involving Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE’s associate, Lev Parnas, were released to the public revealing the extent of a campaign to remove Yovanovitch from her position as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The communications included messages between Parnas and Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde that suggested that the ambassador’s movements were being tracked. Hyde wrote “they will let me know when she’s on the move.” Hyde’s messages also detail Parnas’s locations and Yovanovitch’s security levels.

The candidate, now running for Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesState GOP chairman asks candidate to drop out after Yovanovitch revelations Sanders calls for investigation into possible surveillance of Yovanovitch Schumer: Lev Parnas evidence ‘dramatically underscores’ need for impeachment witnesses, documents MORE’s (D) seat in Connecticut, also said at the time that he couldn’t believe the president “hasn’t fired this bitch.”

Hyde has denied that he was spying, saying he was joking with Parnas.

The evidence also showed messages between Parnas and Giuliani, with the president’s personal lawyer saying Trump had “fired her again” the day before Yovanovitch was called back to the U.S. from Ukraine. Parnas responded: “I pray it happens this time I’ll call you tomorrow my brother.”

Parnas, who was indicted in October on campaign finance charges, has pleaded not guilty in the case and is reportedly looking for ways to work with the prosecutors who are examining Giuliani’s interactions in Ukraine.

Parnas claimed in an interview Wednesday night that the efforts to remove Yovanovitch were done with the purpose of getting her out of the way so Trump representatives could push for a Ukrainian investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and his son.

He also told MSNBC that he no longer believes the allegations against Yovanovitch.

In reaction to the published messages, Yovanovitch called for an investigation. Her lawyer, Lawrence Robbins, said “the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing.”

The former ambassador testified about the president’s and Giuliani’s efforts to remove her from office during the House impeachment inquiry.

The House impeached the president on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after an investigation was launched into the White House’s relationship with Ukraine. The inquiry began after a whistleblower report detailed a phone call in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into Biden and his son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

–This developing report was last updated at 8:53 a.m.