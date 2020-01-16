A student group is suing Monclair State University in New Jersey alleging a coordinated series of policies that censor conservative students.

The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of Mena Botros and the student group Young Americans for Liberty.

It was triggered by the university’s crackdown on students who held a public demonstration in which they dressed in orange jumpsuits and pretended to be criminals advocating “gun-free zones.”

“The purpose was to express their belief that laws creating gun-free zones only benefit criminals and harm law-abiding citizens,” ADF explained.

A campus police officer forced them to stop.

The targets of the lawsuit include campus policies that require permission to speak in public at least two weeks in advance and grant student government authority to discriminate against groups based on viewpoint. The university also has a Bias Education Response Taskforce to suppress speech “that may make others uncomfortable,” ADF said.

ADF Legal Counsel Michael Ross said a public university is “supposed to be a marketplace of ideas, but that marketplace can’t function if officials impose burdensome restraints on speech or if they can selectively enforce those restraints against disfavored groups.”

“Montclair State punishes student organizations that express unpopular views and allows officials to silence any students who express a viewpoint that officials deem offensive or uncomfortable to other students,” Ross said. “Policing peaceful student expression that the university doesn’t favor is blatantly unconstitutional and directly opposed to the mission of public universities to encourage and allow the discussion of ideas.”

The university did not respond to a WND request for comment.

ADF explained the background: “YAL at MSU is a non-partisan, student-led organization and was first officially registered as a student organization at the university in the fall of 2018. YAL’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and mobilize students to promote the principles of the natural rights of life, liberty, and property. While YAL student participants are required to pay student fees that fund speech and groups with which they disagree, the university classifies YAL in the lowest category of groups, which bars them from requesting any funding.”

ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom, said Montclair State’s policies regulating speech are unconstitutional.

“Because today’s students will be tomorrow’s leaders and voters, universities should promote the First Amendment values that they are supposed to be teaching instead of telling an entire generation that the Constitution doesn’t matter,” he said.

It was last September when Botros and two other students dressed in jumpsuits and held up signs voicing support for gun-free zones “as pretend criminals,” ADF said.

Defendants include school officials or trustees Rose Cali, Mary Comito, Francis Cuss, George Hiltzik, Lawrence Inserra Jr., Douglas Kennedy, Ralph LaRossa, Jean Marc de Grandpre, John McGoldrick, William Mullen, Preston Pinkett III, Kent Sluyter, Nikita Williams Susan Cole, Karen Pennington and Margaree Coleman-Carter.

The complaint states: “The university maintains that plaintiffs must obtain permission to speak at least two weeks in advance … [and] the university can deny a student’s request for permission or indefinitely withhold it for any reason. This … imposes an unconstitutional prior restraint.”

Further, the student association maintains “an unconstitutional set of student organization regulations which delegates to the SGA unbridled discretion to grant privileges and financial benefits from mandatory student fees based on an organization’s ‘Class.’ This class determination explicitly requires the SGA to scrutinize a student organization’s viewpoint and the content of its speech.”

And then there’s the Bias Education Response Taskforce, which exists “to punish so-called ‘bias incidents’ (i.e., ‘conduct, speech or expression that is motivated by bias or prejudice’), a term which is defined so broadly that it encompasses protected speech on important social and political discussions.”

The complaint seeks a judgment that the university’s practices violate the Constitution. And it asks for injunctions against further enforcement and compensatory damages.