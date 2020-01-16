The US Senate is voting this morning on the USMCA trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

President Trump signed the deal back in 2018 but Speaker Pelosi sat on it for over a year because she did not want to giver President Trump and the country a win.

President Trump signed the agreement on November 28, 2018!

In December Nancy Pelosi and the House finally approved the deal and Pelosi then tried to take credit for it.

The Senate passed the Trump USMCA trade agreement on Thursday morning.

The trade deal is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States.

Ten Democrats voted against the historic trade deal.

Then less than 15 minutes later House Democrats walked their sham impeachment papers to the US Senate.

The post US Senate Passes Trump’s USMCA Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico — On Same Morning Democrats Walk Impeachment Papers to Senate appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.