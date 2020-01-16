US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross joined Lou Dobbs to discuss the historic and unprecedented trade agreements signed into law and passed through the US Senate — The US-China Trade Deal and the USMCA to replace NAFTA.

Ross told Lou Dobbs on the massive value of these two trade agreements for the American people.

Commerce Secretary Ross: China if they took the impeachment seriously would never have done phase one… Just to put a number to it, the two deals USMCA and the China deal is over two TRILLION dollars in bilateral trade. Put that in perspective that’s 10 percent the size of our whole economy.

Ross went on to say the the trade agreements will add .5 to .75 points to the GDP.

And President Trump did this while under the most VICIOUS political attacks on the president by an opposition party and media hacks in history.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

