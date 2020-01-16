A conservative veterans’ group is launching a $1.5 million ad campaign aimed at gaining public support for withdrawing all American troops from Afghanistan, Politico is reporting.

The ad comes from the Concerned Veterans for America, a group backed by the Koch family, It is being aired in three presidential battleground states – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – starting on Thursday.

The veterans’ group believes that the three states are particularly important for the ads, due in part to the population of recent veterans.

The ad shows five veterans urging voters to end America’s involvement in Afghanistan. It estimates the war has cost taxpayers $1 trillion dollars.

And Politico noted nearly 2,400 U.S. military personnel have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001.

“We’ve been engaged for 18 years in Afghanistan,” said CVA Executive Director Nate Anderson, a former Army Green Beret. “That is an injustice both to the shrinking population of men and women who wear the uniform, willing to put their lives on the line, as well as the American taxpayers who pay the bill for that.”

The ad also will air in Washington and online, Politico said.