A video of a toddler leading grace before a meal at his preschool has gone viral for all the right reasons.

What are the details?

The three-year-old St. Louis child’s mother posted a clip of her son’s prayer at Transformation Christian School on Facebook last week, and as of this writing it has amassed more than 57,000 reactions, surpassed 2.8 million views, and was even shared by The Oprah Magazine with the caption, “You’re about to have a blessed day because of this little guy.”

After watching it, you will understand why.