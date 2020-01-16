Illegal aliens got stuck at the top of Trump’s border wall while attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico.

During a campaign rally in Milwaukee, President Trump praised the effectiveness of climb resistor technology and told the crowd that the wall has been fully financed.

“Did you see on part of the new wall, two days ago?” asked President Trump to the crowd. “Illegal aliens with drugs on their back were climbing the wall. They got to the top. You know, that panel on top is called a climb resistor.”

Trump went on to describe the climb resistor. “It’s very slippery and very hot. Very hot. And they get stuck on the wall. They couldn’t get off the wall.”

WATCH:

The post WALLS WORK: Illegal Aliens Get STUCK On Top Of Trump’s Border Wall! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.