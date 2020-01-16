The move comes in the wake of mass unrest in Virginia due to the gun confiscation agenda of scandal-ridden Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

Davidson County citizens outlined their pro-Second Amendment position during Tuesday night’s vote.

The county Board of Commissioners “heard from 20 members of a standing-room-only crowd of more than 150 during a 30-minute public-comment period,” reported the Winston-Salem Journal. “Every person who spoke did so in favor of the proposed Second Amendment protection resolution.”

Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy Tripp Kester was one of the individuals to speak to the crowd, referencing Americans’ “God-given” rights and vowing to “never enforce an “unconstitutional law.”

“I just wanna personally and publicly go on record supporting this resolution,” started Kester.

“The Constitution needs no explanation; it’s been enforced for several hundred years, now. It’s easy to understand. It says what it means; it means what it says,” he continued.

“And the last time I read the Declaration of Independence, it specifically reminds all of us that we are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights — which means God given — among these, life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”

“I took an oath,” the deputy said, and I “swore that I’d give my life to defend that Constitution.”

“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but regardless of what you guys do or don’t do, I’m not gonna enforce an unconstitutional law,” he added, sparking thunderous applause.

According to the Journal, Daniel Watson, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Davidson County Schools, “said he was almost reduced to tears that this debate is even an issue, claiming the founding fathers would be rolling in their graves if they knew the Second Amendment was ever at risk.”

“The Second Amendment gives the First Amendment its teeth,” the teacher told the crowd. “(Democrats) will come for your Bibles next,” he warned.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Democrats have received strong pushback from gun owners and Second Amendment supporters over Northam’s confiscation agenda.

In November, Northam outlined extreme gun control policies Democrats intend to push in 2020. According to The Washington Post, such measures include: “universal background checks, banning the sale of [semi-automatic firearms] and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law that would empower a court to temporarily remove a gun from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others.”

“When asked about confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens, Northam responded ‘that’s something I’m working [on] with our secretary of public safety,’” The Daily Wire highlighted.

