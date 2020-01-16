Apparently, the impeachment trial against President Trump is so “solemn” and “serious” that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is smiling on camera before lamenting the solemnity and seriousness of the whole affair. Take a look:

Speaking with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt while wearing all-white after being sworn in as a juror in the Senate trial, Kamala Harris appears to give a gleeful smile and grin to someone off-camera before quickly putting on a serious mask in order to talk about the impeachment as if it were a sad day for America and a burden that she and the Democrats have been forced to infairly bear for the good of the nation.

“Can you start just by taking us through the moments that you just experienced on the floor of the senate and what the task is at hand?” Hunt asked Harris.

“This is a solemn, serious moment,” Harris said. “These are the most serious charges brought in the history of our country against a president. The moment we just experienced I think is highlighting the importance of doing impartial justice and taking seriously the importance of listening to the evidence and the importance of receiving evidence both in terms of witnesses and in terms of documents. Because the American people and the constitution of the United States require that we demand all evidence so that we can follow the facts and the evidence where they lead.”

“Do you think the Senate is capable of conducting a fair trial?” asked Hunt.

“If the United States Senate cannot conduct a fair trial then we can talk about the beginning of the end to our democracy and our system of justice,” Harris responded.

The idea that impeaching President Trump is somehow a sad affair that Democrats have been forced into has been a talking point since day one. When Democrats applauded the vote on impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it was a “sad” day for America.

“The House has acted on a very sad day to protect the constitution of the United States,” she said at the time, calling the vote “appropriate and urgent”.

“He gave us no choice,” she added.

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power,” she later told reporters. “The president leaves us no choice but to act. Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Pelosi also said she had no concern about the political fallout that might occur if the Democrats pursue impeachment.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with politics. It isn’t about politics, partisanship, Democrats and Republicans. That’s totally insignificant,” Pelosi told a CNN reporter. “It’s about the Constitution of the United States, the oath of office we take to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. It’s about the president not honoring his oath of office. So no, I’m not concerned.”

“I’m really sorry the president made this necessary,” she added.

Speaking at a press conference, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that the trial could begin next Tuesday. “We’ll be able to go through some preliminary steps here this week, which could well include the Chief Justice coming over and swearing-in members of the Senate and some other kind of housekeeping measures…which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday,” he said.