(FOX NEWS) Wendy Williams has apologized for seemingly making controversial comments and gestures about Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate during her talk show last week.

The 55-year-old talk show host was accused of bullying the cleft community during her Jan. 7 show, in which she referred to the “Joker” actor as “oddly attractive” before calling attention to a scar on his face.

“He knows how to transform, when he shaves [his beard] off, the way he looks at you,” Williams said (via People) as she recalled his role as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line.” “And he’s got the good nose that dips way down, like he’s happy with it and so am I.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” host continued: “When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it — cleft lip, clef palate. He’s got this.”

