(DAILY SIGNAL) Longtime Trump-hunters were joined by far less familiar faces, including a former police chief, a former judge, and a former Army Ranger, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named impeachment managers.

The House managers appointed Wednesday will act as prosecutors, making the case to remove President Donald Trump from office during the Senate impeachment trial expected to begin next week.

In a near party-line vote, the Democrat-controlled House on Dec. 19 impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

