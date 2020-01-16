The White House on Thursday dismissed allegations from Lev Parnas that President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE was aware of a scheme to get Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals as a media blitz from the indicted businessman threatened to shake up impeachment proceedings.

Parnas, a Soviet-born businessman and former associate of the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE, turned over evidence to House investigators that detailed the pressure campaign against Ukraine and alleged in an interview late Wednesday that Trump was fully aware of the efforts.

In response, press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWhite House predicts Senate trial will last less than two weeks Federal judge blocks Trump order allowing states to refuse to settle refugees Trump accuses Democrats of a ‘con job’ as impeachment managers are announced MORE attacked Parnas’s credibility, accused him of seeking attention on anti-Trump media outlets and pointed to Trump’s denials that he knows the businessman despite the two appearing in photos together.

“This is a man who’s under indictment and who’s actually out on bail,” Grisham said Thursday morning on Fox News. “This is a man who owns a company called Fraud Inc., so I think that’s something that people should be thinking about. We’re not too concerned about it.”

“It’s unfortunate that he’s now making a media tour with a lot of the outlets that are, you know, against the president,” she added. “I think that shows exactly what he’s doing.”

The trove of documents and text messages provided by Parnas offers additional, corroborating details over issues at the heart of Trump’s impeachment, including efforts to remove U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens New Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight Engel demands State Department documents regarding ‘threats’ to Yovanovitch security after release of Parnas documents MORE and create conditions to push for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview Parnas: Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid to Ukraine MORE and his son Hunter Biden to benefit Trump’s reelection prospects.

The documents say that Giuliani was acting with Trump’s “knowledge and consent” to pursue a shadow foreign policy, with a letter signed by Giuliani asking for a meeting with Zelensky and with the approval of Trump.

Grisham downplayed the reliability of Parnas’s notes and text message exchanges with Giuliani, who multiple former administration officials testified led a shadow foreign policy campaign in Ukraine to secure investigations and oust Yovanovitch.

“I’ve got to say, just to say Rudy told me these things doesn’t mean that it has anything to do with the president, and it certainly doesn’t mean the president was directing him to do anything,” Grisham said.

“We stand by exactly what we’ve been saying,” she added. “The president did nothing wrong.”

Trump has not publicly commented on the Parnas allegations, but he has previously said he does not know the businessman. Parnas has posted photos of the two together.

The documents from Parnas were made public on Tuesday night, one day before the House voted to send two articles of impeachment against Trump over to the Senate ahead of a trial.

Parnas, who was indicted in October on charges of violating campaign finance laws, appeared late Wednesday on Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE‘s show on MSNBC, where he alleged Trump “knew exactly what was going on” in Ukraine. He further claimed that Vice President Pence and Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHillicon Valley: Trump turns up heat on Apple over gunman’s phone | Mnuchin says Huawei won’t be ‘chess piece’ in trade talks | Dems seek briefing on Iranian cyber threats | Buttigieg loses cyber chief Appeals court appears wary of letting Trump reinstate death sentences Apple v. Attorney General Barr: Giving feds access to smartphones is a bad call MORE were likely aware of the scheme.

Pence’s chief of staff and a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice have denied Parnas’s claims.

Democrats have argued Parnas’s allegations strengthen their case against the president, which they will present beginning next week in the Senate trial.

But Republicans have initially expressed skepticism about allowing Parnas’s new information to factor into the trial and questioned why it was only coming to light now.

