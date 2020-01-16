Yesterday CNN released audio of the exchange between Senators Warren and Sanders following the Democratic presidential candidates’ pre-impeachment debate on Tuesday night (video below). CNN reports the exchange as follows:
“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren can be heard saying.
“What?” Sanders responded.
“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” she repeated.
“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders said, to which Warren replied, “Anytime.”
“You called me a liar,” Sanders continued. “You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”
Who’s zoomin’ who? If Sanders really said to Warren that a woman can’t be elected president, wouldn’t Warren have said “You know you said it” rather than “You called me a liar”? Why didn’t Sanders just reiterate his denial in response to Warren rather than defer the issue?
Let’s do it now!