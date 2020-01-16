Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas said President Donald Trump is “lying” when he claims not to know Parnas and promised to release a different photo of the pair together each time Trump makes this claim.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Parnas as part of the hench professional’s current media blitz, and New Day played a portion of that interview in which Parnas talked about his familiar relationship with Trump.

Parnas told Cooper that “When the FBI came to my house to raid, my wife felt embarrassed because they said I had a shrine to [Trump], I had pictures all over, I mean I idolized him, I thought he was the savior.”

“Did you think you were friends?” Cooper asked.

“Absolutely, I mean again, I went from being a top donor, from being at all the events where we would just socialize, to becoming a close friend of Rudy Giuliani’s, to eventually becoming his ally and his asset on the ground in Ukraine,” Parnas said.

“The president has said, when you were arrested, the president of the United States said he didn’t know you,” Cooper said, then played clips of Trump saying he didn’t know Parnas, and that “it’s possible I have a picture with him because I have a picture with everybody.”

“The truth is out now, thank God,” Parnas said, adding “Yesterday was a big day for us, I thank God every day, I was worried that that day is not going to come, I thought they were going to shut me up, make me look like the scapegoat, and try to blame me for stuff that I wasn’t done, but with God’s help and the great legal team I have beside me, we were able to get the information out and now it’s out there, so I welcome him to say that even more,” Parnas said.

“Every time he says that I’ll show him another picture,” Parnas added.

“He’s lying?” Cooper asked.

“He’s lying,” Parnas said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

