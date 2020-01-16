The Gateway Pundit has partnered with WeBuildTheWall Inc. to provide you a first-hand look at walls built across the globe to stop invasion, combat terrorism and guard sovereignty.

While Democrats incessantly disseminate propaganda claiming President Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall southern border wall is “immoral,” a “monument to racism” and try to convince us that walls don’t work, WeBuildTheWall Inc.’s investigation of walls built around the world blows a hole through the left-wing narrative.

Today, at least 65 countries have or are building walls to protect themselves.

WeBuildTheWall Inc.’s foreign correspondent Jeff Rainforth’s worldwide border wall tour took him to 7 countries in 39 days.

His first stop, one of the most ancient walls: The Great Wall of China.

While politicians in the United States are hell-bent on allowing illegal aliens to flood the United States, with an estimated half-million illegal entries into the country each year, the odds of a foreign national illegally entering China without being apprehended is nearly impossible in the highly-surveilled communist state which is known for its aggressive opposition to illegal immigration.

“When I landed in Beijing, the first thing I noticed at the airport was the abundance of security cameras – more than any other airport I’ve been in,” Rainsforth told the Gateway Pundit. “The communist party likes to keep tabs on everyone. This became evident on the drive to the village I would stay in near the wall.

“Every 3 miles there would be a flash as a camera took pictures of us as we drove. Even in the countryside, there were cameras taking our pictures. Apparently, the Chinese government wants to know where everyone is, all the time.”

Rainforth’s wall tour in China began with a two-week stop in Hong Kong, where he found himself evading arrest from Chinese police.

Pepper sprayed by Hong Kong riot police Jeff Rainforth on the ground in Hong Kong covering the freedom from communist China protests. Jeff & others were pepper sprayed after challenging HK police for arresting an elderly man for no apparent reason. Posted by Brian Kolfage on Sunday, October 13, 2019

“After two weeks of being embedded with the Hong Kong protesters – I was tear-gassed twice, pepper-sprayed once, running from riot police who are controlled by communist China, almost beaten with a baton, and many other brushes with danger – I left for China to visit the Great Wall.”

The 13,000-mile-long Great Wall of China, which has become the country’s preeminent national symbol, took more than 2,500 years to build and was created as a military defense line.

I’m at the Great Wall of China! Posted by Jeff Rainforth on Saturday, October 26, 2019

The historic landmark successfully deterred nomadic invaders of the XiongNu of ancient central Asia from breaching the Chinese border. It included intermittent of guard posts, allowing its Chinese troops to spread signals to warn of invasions and draw in reinforcement troops.

The Great Wall of China isn’t one continuous wall, but a collection of walls, fortifications and watchtowers constructed across successive Chinese dynasties.

The tallest section of the wall is 46 feet, with the average height being between 20 and 23 feet.

The trail to the top of the wall Rainforth visited “zig-zagged about 4 miles up the mountain,” he said. “It took me about 3 hours to make it to the top. I was exhausted by the time I made it up. My health app said that I went up the equivalent of 167 floors and walked 6 miles that day.”

“It is, I can confirm, totally big and beautiful—to borrow words from our future wall-builder in chief,” he continued. “At the top of the wall, the view is breathtaking. The wall continues as far as the eye can see in either direction.”

In 221 – 206 B.C., Qin Shi Huang, the first Chinese emperor, connected portions of the wall built across the region. Construction of the wall continued until 1878 during the Qing dynasty.

Emperor Qin Shi Huang spent massively on the wall during the third century B.C. This painting is from around A.D. 1850.

Love them or hate them, walls work and the remains of the Great Wall of China are a reminder of this, Rainsforth argued.

“Seeing this wall reminds us that nations have been building walls to protect their citizens from harm since time immemorial,” Rainforth concluded. “There is nothing wrong with building a wall on our border to protect our fellow Americans from barbaric drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists.

“There are walls everywhere and they work. They build them for a reason – to keep the citizens safe from terrorism and cartels.”

We Build The Wall is near completion of a 3-mile-long border wall in Mission, Texas along the Rio Grande River, the second wall the non-profit organization has built using private donations from thousands of ordinary American citizens.

The Trump administration to date has constructed 100 miles of the border wall and has set a goal to complete an additional 350 miles of the wall by the end of 2020.

Last Thursday, a federal appeals court lifted an order blocking the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to erect a taxpayer-funded wall across the entire border. The president will reportedly transfer an additional $7.2 billion from Pentagon accounts in 2020 using national emergency powers to build his promised security barrier on the southern border. If the pending transfer is not blocked by Congress or the courts, the supplementary funding would bump up his border wall spending to $18.4 billion.

While the president grapples with Congress and the courts for resources, We Build The Wall would be fully equipped to construct a wall along the entire 2000-mile border with the help of the American people, Kolfage explained.

“We are still raising money. We’ve just got to keep hammering at it, little chunks at a time. If every Trump supporter donates $80, then the nonprofit could build a wall on the entire 2000-mile border,” he said. “DHS has endorsed us. Border Patrol has endorsed us.”

