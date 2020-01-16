Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) blasted fake news CNN reporter Manu Raju on Thursday morning.

“You’re a liberal hack, Manu. I’m not talking to you!” the Republican Senator said after Manu Raju asked her if ‘new impeachment evidence’ would get her to reconsider her position on President Trump.

The Democrat-media complex rolled out Lev Parnas, their new golden boy at the 11th hour claiming he has ‘explosive evidence’ proving ‘Trump knew’ about everything related to ‘shady dealings’ with Ukraine.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

Parnas, an obscure Republican donor with no credibility, indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Joe diGenova, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

CNN reporter Manu Raju got owned by Martha McSally!

WATCH:

Manu Raju took to Twitter to complain about getting owned by Senator McSally.

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020

The Arizona Senator then shot back at Manu Raju.

The post “You’re a Liberal Hack! I’m Not Talking to You!” – GOP Senator Blasts Fake News CNN Reporter (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.